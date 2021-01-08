Drinking on Goa beaches to attract Rs 10,000 fine: Official

The Goa Tourism department hasdecided to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking on beachesafter several areas were found littered with bottles post newyear celebrations, an official said on Friday.

State Tourism Director Menino D'Souza told PTI thatboards cautioning people against drinking on beaches have beeninstalled.

The state government, in January 2019, amended theTourist Trade Act imposing fine of Rs 2,000 for individualsand Rs 10,000 for groups drinking on beaches, he said.

''The tourism department will enforce the amended Actthrough police. Once we have our Tourist Police Force, we willbe able to do it on our own,'' he added.

