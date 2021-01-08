NHAI signs MoU with EESL to establish various clean energy inventions

Left Menu
The National Highway Authority of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, to establish various clean energy and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI establishments and structures.

08-01-2021
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Highway Authority of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, to establish various clean energy and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI establishments and structures. The agreement will facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects, renewable energy projects and e-mobility services as a part of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, reduce emissions and achieve sustainable development all across toll plazas, highway lighting and other NHAI establishments.

As part of the MoU, EESL will undertake the work of establishment of solar power projects at NHAI buildings/structures/vacant land parcels, establishment of electrical vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure works at toll plazas and buildings and Provisioning of EV to NHAI. The establishment of energy efficiency measures at the NHAI establishments and toll plazas would also help meet the targets of increasing environment friendly clean initiatives. With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to drop, leading to cleaner air, which will provide several health benefits to the public. (ANI)

