Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP personnel gear up for Ice Hockey championships in Leh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are gearing up for the upcoming national and international championships of Ice Hockey in Leh, informed the border patrol organisation on Friday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:18 IST
ITBP personnel gear up for Ice Hockey championships in Leh
Ice Hockey championships will be held in January-February, 2021 in Leh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are gearing up for the upcoming national and international championships of Ice Hockey in Leh, informed the border patrol organisation on Friday. The forthcoming championships will be held in January-February, 2021.

"Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) women and men teams practicing at Ice Hockey rink in Leh for forthcoming Ice Hockey Championships to be held in January-February, 2021," ITBP tweeted. A team from Canada will be competing with an Indian team comprising personnel from ITBP, the Indian Army, and so on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wise course is to keep unpopular farm laws in abeyance: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said he was saddened that the government refuses to relent on the farmers demands and asked whether its meetings with the protesters are aimed at tiring them out.He also stressed that the farm ...

Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities

Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred an individual from the securities market for one year for carrying out fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Maharashtra Polybutene Ltd MPL by misusing clients securities.The regulator also de...

At KIFF inauguration, Shah Rukh dedicates 2021 to 'extended family' - people of India

Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan on Friday described the people of the entire country ashis extended family and said that after a pandemic affectedyear, 2021 has to be dedicated to our extended family.Attending the virtual inauguration of ...

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp's USD 7 million claim

Hollywood actor Amber Heard has responded to the claim by Johnny Depps legal team that she has not fulfilled her promise of donating USD 7 million, which she received as part of their divorce settlement. In a statement to E News, Elaine Bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021