PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:52 IST
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha calls for creating a robust ecosystem to promote young talents
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called for creating a robust ecosystem to promote young talents as he highlighted that 70 per cent of the population is below the age of 35 years giving a great demographic dividend.

Participating in the 24th National Youth Festival here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Sinha said the aim of the programme is to provide a platform to bring the youth of the country together, give them opportunities to showcase their talents in various activities, and promote the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood among them.

''The National Youth Festival is not any other programme, but rather a festival in my opinion. The youth is a major driving force of a nation. It is to acknowledge this force, that we celebrate National Youth Day,'' he said.

''Youth of J&K needs opportunities to showcase their capabilities. The union territory government provides hand-holding to the talented youth of J&K for the promotion of their talent at national and international levels,'' he said.

He said 70 per cent of the population is below the age of 35 years, giving a great demographic dividend and added that they are capable of ushering in growth and development.

''Socio-economic landscape of J&K is transforming. There is a new hope of jobs, hope of equitable development, hope of a vibrant society, hope of a modern- industrialised UT and this hope is going to become bigger every day because of the immense contribution of our youth, our talent pool,'' he said.

Highlighting the government's various initiatives for skill development of the youth, Sinha said that in the coming days, hundreds of skill centres are going to be started in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which will impart skill training in innovative ways keeping the evolving industry demands in consideration.

The work on a modern skill centre in Jammu is almost done and it is about to start operations very soon. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is planning to conduct a workshop for the youth and some major players from the music industry are also going to work on honing their skill, he said.

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a priceless gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the form of a new industrial development scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore that will lead to rapid industrialisation, development and generation of 4.5 lakh jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

