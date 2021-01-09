Left Menu
Development News Edition

Problems in Ken Betwa project to be solved soon: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with senior officials of the Water Resources Department on a variety of subjects including the Atal Ground Water Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:15 IST
Problems in Ken Betwa project to be solved soon: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the meeting on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with senior officials of the Water Resources Department on a variety of subjects including the Atal Ground Water Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission.

At a press conference, Chouhan said, "Discussions were held regarding Ken Betwa project. There were some hiccups between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh regarding Bundelkhand which will soon be sorted out."

Shekhawat said, "Today several issues were discussed. We will provide clean and healthy water in every rural dwelling." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Injured leopard trapped in cage in West Bengal tea garden

A full-grown femaleleopard was on Saturday found trapped in a cage which was laidby the forest department in a tea garden in West BengalsJalpaiguri district, forest officials said.The injured animal was found in the cage placed atMotidhar t...

356 more birds reported dead in Rajasthan

Over 350 birds were reported dead in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the death count to 2,512, an official said.Of the 356 birds reported dead on Saturday, 257 were crows, 29 pigeons, 16 peacocks and 54 others.So far, 45 samples from 11 distr...

Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders

BJP leaders expressed concern on Saturday over the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trumps Twitter account by the social media giant, saying it sets a dangerous precedent and is a wake-up call for democracies about the threat fro...

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021