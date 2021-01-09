Left Menu
CBDT board members selection: Committee of Secretaries to meet on Jan 11

The Committee of Secretaries (CoS) will meet on January 11 to select three board members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav The Committee of Secretaries (CoS) will meet on January 11 to select three board members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Sources informed ANI that CoS headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will meet in the afternoon of January 11 to decide the three new members of CBDT, which is the apex body of the Income Tax department. The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Home Secretary and Finance Secretary are also members of this CoS who will join this selection meeting virtually.

According to a government source, there are 10 contenders for these three vacant posts in the CBDT. If sources are to be believed then 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Rashmi Saxena Sahni and 1985 batch IRS officer JB Mohapatra are going to be the next two new board members. They are amongst the most senior officers in the Income Tax department.

Sahni is currently posted at Principal Director General, Administration and Tax Payers Services in Delhi while Mohapatra is currently working as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana state. Currently, the CBDT Board has three members headed by Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman. Member Legislation and Member Income Tax & Revenue posts are vacant.

KM Prasad, Member Audit & Judicial is holding an additional charge of Member Income Tax & Revenue. SK Gupta, Member Tax Payers Services & Systems is holding additional charge of Legislation and Prabhash Shankar, Member Administration is set to superannuate on January 31.

SK Gupta who is holding additional charge of Legislation was re-appointed as a board member by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on his superannuation on July 31, 2020 for a period of one year. (ANI)

