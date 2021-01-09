Left Menu
Development News Edition

40-yr-old Punjab farmer ends life at Singhu border: Haryana Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:27 IST
40-yr-old Punjab farmer ends life at Singhu border: Haryana Police

A 40-year-old Punjab farmer, who was taking part in the protest at the Singhu border against the Central farm laws, allegedly took his own life by consuming some poisonous substance on Saturday evening, police said.

The farmer, Amarinder Singh, was a resident of Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district. The man was rushed to a local hospital in Sonipat where he died, said Sonipat's Kundli police station's inspector Ravi Kumar.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

The three laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...

NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.Life Care Foundation, an NGO from Punjabs Dera Bassi, set up a 24-hour e...

Stanford biochemists trying to develop single-shot, cheap COVID-19 vaccine using nanoparticles

Biochemists from the Stanford University lab are trying to develop a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine using nano-particles that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport and is targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Biochemi...

Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC

Matti Steinmanns first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021