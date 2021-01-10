Four-year-old raped in Patna, man arrested

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Patna, the police said on Sunday. The accused identified as Raghu Nandan Kumar has been arrested by the police.

"The incident took place in the area of Gardanibagh police station in Patna and the police have arrested the accused," said Women Police in-charge of the area, Arti Jaiswal told media persons. "The rape has been confirmed and further investigation is underway," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)