No fresh case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:54 IST
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

No fresh case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. The total number infected with the new strain of Covid-19 that was detected in the United Kingdom stands at 90.

After the new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22 last year. However, the flight operations between India and the United Kingdom resumed from January 8. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases.After 19,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,75,950. The death toll climbed to 1,50,999.At present, there are 64,516 active cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 54,129. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

