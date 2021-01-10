Left Menu
Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident, says Maharashtra CM

In the wake of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 children in a hospital fire in Bhandara district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the investigation of the incident will determine if there was any negligence.

ANI | Bhandara (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:24 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited Bhandara District General Hospital where a fire broke out on January 9. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 children in a hospital fire in Bhandara district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the investigation of the incident will determine if there was any negligence. "Last year, our health infrastructure was under a lot of stress due to COVID-19. The probe will determine if there were some negligence. The investigation will be held under the leadership of divisional commissioner," Thackeray said as he visited the Bhandara District General Hospital.

He has said that orders have been given for conducting a safety and fire audit of all hospitals across the State. "I have directed a fire audit of all hospitals," Maharashtra CM told reporters.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan have expressed their condolences to the families of the children who died in the incident. Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the fire at the Bhandara hospital was due to a short circuit. "I have been told that prima facie the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while seven died due to smoke. Strict action will be taken against culprits," Tope said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said those found responsible for negligence in the Bhandara hospital fire that took the lives of 10 infants will be punished strictly. He said that the government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire. (ANI)

