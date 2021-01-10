Gold worth Rs 16.81 lakhs seized at Chennai airport

Customs on Sunday seized gold worth Rs 16.81 lakhs from a passenger at the Chennai International Airport, officials said. The passenger has been identified as Jahir Hussain, who arrived here from Dubai.

"Based on intelligence, one Jahir Hussain, 35, of Chennai who arrived from Dubai by flight was intercepted at exit on suspicion of carrying gold. On his personal search, one bundle of gold paste weighing 390 grams was recovered from rectum. On extraction 329 grams of 24k purity gold valued at Rs 16.81 lakhs were recovered and same was seized under the Customs Act," according to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Chennai International Airport. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

