Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD terms use of force against farmers 'arrogant, power-drunken' response by Haryana's BJP govt

Instead, they abused the might of the state to provoke and suppress democratic protests, said Badal, whose party has broken ties with the NDA after the promulgation of the three Acts.The police repression, including use of water cannons, showed how insensitive the BJP has become to the plight of the farmers, the SAD president said and lauded the farmers organisations for leading an exemplary peaceful, disciplined and democratic movement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:37 IST
SAD terms use of force against farmers 'arrogant, power-drunken' response by Haryana's BJP govt
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the use of force against farmers in Haryana, terming it ''arrogant and power-drunken'' response by the BJP government.

The Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the ''benefits'' of the Centre's three agriculture laws.

The farmers, however, reached the village and vandalised the venue of the 'kisan mahapanchayat' programme besides damaging the makeshift helipad where Khattar's copter was to land. The CM did not attend the event.

Badal said the ''wanton and brutal repression'' by the Manohar Lal Khattar dispensation against ''peacefully and democratically'' protesting farmers clearly showed the BJP governments at the Centre and states were ''full of hatred for the farmers''.

They have ''no intention'' of resolving the crisis created by the passage of three Acts on marketing of farmers' produce, the SAD president said in a statement. ''It is shocking that no effort was made at all by those in power in Haryana to talk to the farmers who were protesting peacefully. Instead, they abused the might of the state to provoke and suppress democratic protests,'' said Badal, whose party has broken ties with the NDA after the promulgation of the three Acts.

The police ''repression'', including use of water cannons, showed how ''insensitive'' the BJP has become to the plight of the farmers, the SAD president said and lauded the farmers' organisations for leading an ''exemplary peaceful, disciplined and democratic movement''. For over a month several farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at the borders of Delhi to protest the three farms laws, which the NDA claims will reform the agri sector.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

''The world has not seen a movement like this by beleaguered peasantry for a long time now. I am running out of words to express my admiration for the farmers and the farmers organisations for this unprecedented movement. The SAD stands fully with our brave but beleaguered brethren, the farmers,'' Badal said.

The Akali leader also came down heavily on the Punjab BJP leaders for their ''highly provocative statements and acts'' against the agitating farmers. He asked the BJP leaders to refrain from disturbing the hard-earned atmosphere of peace in Punjab.

''The Punjab unit of the BJP is rubbing salt in farmers' wounds. I fail to understand this party's overall mindset against the farmers. On one hand they are inviting farmers for talks while on the other they are provoking them through protests and provocative acts against them,'' Badal said.

He asked the BJP to understand that ''the whole of Punjab stands solidly behind farmers. People will never forgive those who don't stand solidly by the country's annadata (food providers). The BJP is totally isolated.'' PTI VSD NSDNSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

24 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,193

Noida UP, Jan 10 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,193, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 279 from 271 the previous ...

Bird flu: Delhi's Sanjay Lake declared 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks found dead

Amid a bird flu scare in different parts of the country, 17 more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake here on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare it an alert zone, officials said.This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority D...

Alexander Lukashenko promises new Belarus draft constitution by end of this year

A new draft constitution for Belarus, which President Alexander Lukashenko has touted as a solution to a political crisis but the opposition rejects as a sham, will be drawn up this year, Lukashenko said in an interview to be broadcast on S...

Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

A man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicagos South Side and ended with his death in a shootout with police in a parking lot just north of the city.Investigators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021