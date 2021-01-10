Govt trains women to become self-reliant in Naxal-hit Dantewada

The district administration and the Agriculture Science Centre have set up a skill centre and helped women at Naxal affected Jhodiyawadam in Dantewada to find employment and become financially independent. Women earn their living by working in food processing mills, growing mushrooms and vegetables, and manufacturing disposable plates and bowls.

"We have established a multi-skilling centre here for women to make them financially independent. We provide 10 ways of employment to them. Over 20 families are working here and earning their living," collector Deepak Soni told ANI. Expressing their happiness, women working there said that this opportunity changed our lives.

"There are over 20 women living here in this 'Mahila Aajivika Parisar'. Here do vegetable farming, paddy milling and earn about Rs 4,000 per month," Rambati a local said. Another woman who works here said that there was a lot of difference between our earlier lives and today. Now they feel more happy and confident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)