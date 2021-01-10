Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: Human chain formed to demand widening of road

Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on Sunday demanding the widening of 19 km long road that connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:44 IST
Uttarakhand: Human chain formed to demand widening of road
A 19 km long human chain was formed to demand widening of road in Uttarakhand [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on Sunday demanding the widening of 19 km long road that connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat.

A resident said that he is part of an indefinite fast until this demand is fulfilled by the government.

"Four of us are on an indefinite fast until our demands are met," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 475 cases in a day

Three more people in Rajasthan succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 2,734, while 475 more cases pushed the infection tally to 3,12,996 on Sunday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths were reported from Aj...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...

Bengal govt's decision to bring resolution against farm laws poll gimmick to fool masses: BJP

West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Sunday called the TMC governments decision to bringa resolution against the new farm laws a poll gimmick to foolthe masses.The TMC, on the other hand, said that the BJPsconcern for farmers is fake as the ...

Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls

The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday.The area up to one kilometre of the zo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021