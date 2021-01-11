Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills till Jan 17

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district with effect from January 11 to 17.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:39 IST
COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills till Jan 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district with effect from January 11 to 17. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area.

As per the prohibitory order issued on Sunday by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Isawanda Laloo, the prohibition will remain effective from January 11 to January 17 between 5 am to 11 pm each day in all of East Khasi Hills district. According to the order issued by the istrict magistrate, any assembly or gathering without due permission is not allowed including all forms of large public gathering and congregation including social, political, entertainment, academic or cultural without permission from this office.

The order prohibits the operation of unregulated markets that have not obtained separate permission from this office, operation of swimming pools and similar recreational places. However, swimming pools will be allowed to open strictly for water sports activities, training as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya. Moving in public and workplaces without a mask is not allowed. Spitting in public places, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places have been prohibited.

"Every individual to mandatorily maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing of masks, respiratory etiquette and to strictly follow without fail, the various protocols and advisories of the Government in the Health and Welfare Department, at all times," the order reads. Places of worship of all faiths are permitted to re-open subject to compliance to the SOP laid down by the state government. Also, schools will be allowed to open.

The movement of vehicles and other traffic arrangements will be prepared and regulated by the office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District. The inter-state movement of persons will be strict as per the instructions of the Government of Meghalaya. All persons entering Meghalaya will have to mandatorily register for testing and should strictly follow the testing and quarantine protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC asks government to consider representation on nursery admissions for upcoming session

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government to consider a representation by a lawyer that admission of children to nursery class be postponed in the upcoming academic session of 2021-22 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic...

Zimbabwe gold deliveries tumble nearly a third to 19 tonnes in 2020

Gold sales to Zimbabwes sole buyer and exporter of bullion Fidelity Printers and Refiners FPR fell 31 to 19 tonnes last year after lower deliveries from small-scale miners, official data showed on Monday. FPR pays U.S. dollars in cash to sm...

26 crows, 1 pigeon found dead in AIIMS Rishikesh premises

Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country, 26 crows and one pigeon were found dead at the premises of AIIMS in Rishikesh on Sunday in Uttarakhand. According to the AIIMS Public Relation Officer Hem Bhat, The offi...

France should consider closing borders with UK - epidemiologist

France should consider closing its borders with Britain and other countries that have a strong presence of the new variant of the coronavirus first found in the UK, a French epidemiologist and government adviser said on Monday.It is importa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021