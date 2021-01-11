Left Menu
West Bengal: Complaint filed against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee for derogatory remarks on goddess Sita

A complaint has been filed against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee at Golabari Police Station in Howrah district of West Bengal on Monday for his alleged derogatory remarks on goddess Sita.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:44 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A complaint has been filed against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee at Golabari Police Station in Howrah district of West Bengal on Monday for his alleged derogatory remarks on goddess Sita. In the written complaint accessed by ANI, the complainant one Ashish Jaiswal said the language used by Banerjee in the video clip of the incident, which he received on his phone, was insulting and humiliating for 'religious Hindu sentiments' of crores of people in the state and in the entire country.

"We Hindus think Sita as the Goddess and one of the highest respectable in the Hindu Society, that is all over the world where Hindus live. The aforesaid overact done by Kalyan Banerjee is unconstitutional, illegal, malicious one and not proper and due to such act, each and every Hindu people are in anger and in deepest sorrow and due to such act, there is every chance of bloodshed in the society," the complaint said. While addressing the public rally in West Bengal earlier, Banerjee compared Goddess Sita's abduction episode with Hathras gangrape victim's fate saying that Sita said this to Lord Ram "I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as Hathras victim!"

West Bengal is gearing up for Assembly Election this year for 294 seats. The tenure of the current government in the state is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

