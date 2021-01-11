PM Modi approves Rs. 2 lakh each for kin of Bhandara hospital fire victims
Updated: 11-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:19 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic hospital fire in Bhandara, Maharashtra. He has also approved Rs. 50,000 to those seriously injured.
(With Inputs from PIB)
