Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't want to appear before any SC-appointed committee: Farmer leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:23 IST
Don't want to appear before any SC-appointed committee: Farmer leaders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A joint front of 40 agitating farmers unions on Monday welcomed the suggestion of the Supreme Court for a stay on the farm laws implementation but said they are not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee that may be appointed by it.

Pulling up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest, the apex court on Monday said it is "extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations between them were going and will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

"While all organisations welcome the suggestions of the Supreme Court to stay the implementation of the farm laws, they are collectively and individually not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee that may be appointed by it," a statement issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

"We met our lawyers this evening and after deliberation on the pros and cons of the suggestions, we informed them that we are unanimously not agreeable to go before any committee that may be appointed by the Supreme Court today due to the stubborn attitude of the government," it read.

The umbrella body said the apex court was requested by their lawyers and by other counsel, including Harish Salve, to fix the next hearing on Tuesday to enable them to consult the farmer unions and seek their consent to the suggestion of the SC.

"We have been told that no such hearing has been fixed for tomorrow as per the cause list already published for tomorrow till 9 PM and that only the matters are listed for pronouncements for order by the court. These events have deeply disappointed us, our lawyers and also farmers at large," the Morcha said.

Earlier in the day, farmer leaders said they would continue their agitation even if the government or the Supreme Court stays the implementation of the new agri laws.

The farmer leaders, who said they were sharing their ''personal opinion'', were also of the view that a stay is ''not a solution'' as it is only for a fixed period of time.

They were reacting after the Supreme Court indicated that it may stay the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant more time to the Centre to explore the possibility of an amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a "long rope".

''We welcome the Supreme Court observation, but ending the protest is not an option. Any stay is only for a fixed period of time... till the issue is taken up by the court again,'' Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

The farmers want the laws to be repealed completely. The protest will continue even if the government or the Supreme Court stays their implementation, he said.

National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said the Supreme Court's observations were ''a slap on the face of the central government'' and demanded the resignation of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He was addressing the national executive committee of BKU at UP-gate -Ghazipur border.

Bhog Singh Mansa, president of Indian Farmers Union (Mansa), said a stay on the laws is ''no big deal'''.

''A stay on the laws is not a solution. We are here to get these laws scrapped completely... the government has in a way already agreed to scrap the laws when it said it is willing to incorporate as many amendments as farmers want,'' he said.

''We appeal to the Supreme Court to terminate these laws as these are not valid constitutionally,'' Mansa said, adding the protest will continue till 'the laws are not repealed or the BJP government completes its tenure'.

Punjab Kisan Union president Ruldu Singh Mansa echoed similar sentiments, saying the agitation started with the demand of scrapping the agri laws and ''it will end only when we win this fight''.

Eight rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions have failed to end the deadlock as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said their 'ghar waapsi will happen only after law waapsi'.

The apex court had earlier sought the Centre's response on a batch of pleas against the three contentious farm laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Hundreds of agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping on Delhi's borders since November 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021