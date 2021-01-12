Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri experts welcome SC decision to stay implementation of new farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:11 IST
Agri experts welcome SC decision to stay implementation of new farm laws
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eminent agriculture economists on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

Former Union minister and eminent economist Y K Alagh said he thinks it (the SC's decision) is very sensible.

''Because they (the SC judges) have said that you (the Centre) must do adequate preparation because the new farm laws were passed in a big hurry,'' Alagh told PTI.

He further pointed out that the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said the Centre can develop a framework for the new farm laws only after the COVID-19 year is over.

''Because you can't talk about trade and transport when there are lockdowns,'' Alagh said.

The top court stayed the implementation of the three laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- against which several petitions have been filed challenging their constitutional validity.

Echoing similar views, eminent economist and former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen said, ''I think it is good. It (the SC) has stayed it (the Centre's new farm laws).'' Mahendra Dev S, professor of economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) also said,''That's a good suggestion(the staying of new farm lwas by the SC).'' Noting that the protesting farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and the government is only ready to amend the new farm laws, he said the panel can suggest what are the alternatives.

The bench, which read out four names of members of the committee, said it will look into the farmers' grievances on the issue.

The four members are Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, president of Shetkeri Sangthana, Maharashtra; Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

Talking about the state of Indian agriculture, Alagh said agriculture did well last year; it was the only sector which did well in a horrible year.

''But it could do better. And, if we implement the farm laws well, we will move over from 3 per cent growth rate to a higher growth rate which is what we need,'' he said.

Alagh also noted that the MSP (minimum support price) has to be there in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh where rice and wheat are grown using irrigation.

''We have to develop stocks because it is foolish to say that we have got extra stocks because politics of grain trade in the world treat countries badly which don't store well,'' he said.

Alagh also argued that private trade can be regulated in private markets in other parts of the country that produce pulses, oil seeds and horticulture crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt always ready for talks; it's for farmer unions to decide what they want: MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on scheduled Jan 15 meet.

Govt always ready for talks its for farmer unions to decide what they want MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on scheduled Jan 15 meet....

Airline traffic and bookings stall despite vaccine promise

Airlines face a challenging wait for COVID-19 vaccines to end travel lockdowns, global industry body IATA said, as a recovery in traffic stalls and bookings dry up amid a resurgence of virus outbreaks and restrictions.Weve seen some deterio...

Samsung introduces 2021 range of home air conditioners

Appliance and consumer electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest 2021 range of air conditioners ACs, which include wind-free ACs, convertible 5-in-1 inverter ACs, and hot and cold inverter ACs.The new range comes with smart...

122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces depart for India to participate in Republic Day parade

A contingent of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces has departed for India to participate in the Republic Day parade this year, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.India had last month started Golden Jubilee year celebrations commemorating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021