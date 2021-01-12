Left Menu
CBDT launches e-portal for filing complaints regarding tax evasion, benami properties

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an automated dedicated e-portal on the e-filing website of the Department to receive and process complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets as well as complaints regarding benami properties, said CBDT. The step has been taken towards e-governance and encouraging participation of citizen as stakeholders in curbing tax evasion, according to an official press release.

The public can now file a Tax Evasion Petition through a link on the e-filing website of the Department https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ under the head "File complaint of tax evasion/undisclosed foreign asset/ Benami property". The facility allows for the filing of complaints by persons who are existing PAN/Aadhaar holders as well as for persons having no PAN /Aadhaar. After an OTP based validation process (mobile and/or email), the complainant can file complaints in respect of violations of the Income-tax Act, 1961, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act, 1961 and Prevention of Benami Transactions Act (as amended) in three separate forms designed for the purpose.

Upon the successful filing of the complaint, the Department will allot a unique number to each complaint and the complainant would be able to view the status of the complaint on the Department's website. This e-portal is yet another initiative of the Income Tax Department to bring about enhanced ease of interaction with the Department while strengthening its resolve towards e-governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

