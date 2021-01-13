Left Menu
PMFBY completes 5 yrs: Tomar says 29 cr farmers enrolled so far; urges others to take one soon

13-01-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said 29 crore farmers have so far insured their crops under the government's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and urged other growers -- who have not yet got one -- to enroll soon.

On the occasion of five years of implementation of PMFBY, the minister said crop insurance is the only ''suraksha kavach (security shield)'' for farmers from any crop losses arising due to natural disasters.

So far, 29 crore farmers have insured their crops under the scheme and about 5.5 crores new farmers are getting registered every year. The government has disbursed claims worth Rs 90,000 crore in the last five years, he added.

PMFBY was launched on January 13, 2016 with an aim to provide a comprehensive risk solution at the lowest uniform premium across the country for farmers.

''On this occasion, I want to again congratulate farmers and urge them to tell fellow farmers and relatives to take advantage of the crop insurance,'' Tomar said in a video message.

He also urged those ''farmers, who have not yet got their crop insured, to get one today itself and secure crops from natural disasters.'' The minister informed that PMFBY has been made voluntary and the scheme is linked with technology. Moreover, efforts have been made to ensure transparency.

For speedy disbursal of claims and crop assessment, the centre is using satellite and is working closely with the state governments.

A crop insurance mobile app, where farmers can get all information related to the scheme, is also made available, he added.

Under the scheme, the premium cost over and above the farmer share is equally subsidized by the Centre and States. The average sum insured per hectare has increased from Rs 15,100 during the pre-PMFBY Schemes to Rs 40,700 under the PMFBY.

Aadhar seeding has helped in speedy claim settlement directly into the farmer accounts. Even during COVID lockdown period, nearly 70 lakh farmers benefitted and claims worth Rs 8,741.30 crores were transferred to beneficiaries, according to the ministry data.

