Five persons injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

Five people,including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boarsattacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officialssaid.

The incident took place at Ishwarpur village nearBhitarkanika National Park.

''The animals might have sneaked into the village toeat crops as the area is in close proximity of forests,'' saidDivisional Forest Officer Bikash Chandra Dash.

The injured were shifted to Rajnagar Community HealthCentre and their condition was stated to be out of danger, theofficials said.

The forest department is bearing the cost of treatmentof the injured.

Compensation would also be paid to the families of theinjured persons, the DFO said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining forestareas are home to 1,811 wild boar species, as per the latestcensus.

The forest department has formed two night-vigilsquads to drive away wild boars from the area and villagershave been advised to remain in their homes at night.

