Protesting farmers burn copies of agri laws on Lohri

The protesting farmers raised slogans, sang songs of resistance and hope as they orbited the bonfire, burning copies of farm laws and praying for the success of their protest.This Lohri is filled with struggle, said Rajbir Singh, a 34-year-old farmer from Punjabs Barnala district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Agitating farmers Wednesday burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri.

One lakh copies of the three agri laws were burnt at the Singhu border alone, said Paramjeet Singh of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Lohri is widely celebrated in Punjab and Haryana to mark the harvesting of Rabi crops. People traditionally celebrate it by circling around bonfires, throwing food items -- peanuts, puffed rice, popcorn etc -- into the fire, singing folk songs, dancing and feasting on the festive food.

''The celebrations can wait. We will celebrate all these festivals the day our demand of repealing of these black laws are met by the Centre,'' said 65-year old Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who hails from Haryana's Karnal district.

Several bonfires were lined up at the Delhi-Haryana border stretch, the nerve centre of the farmers' agitation. The protesting farmers raised slogans, sang songs of resistance and hope as they orbited the bonfire, burning copies of farm laws and praying for the success of their protest.

''This Lohri is filled with struggle,'' said Rajbir Singh, a 34-year-old farmer from Punjab's Barnala district. ''It is minus the fun, the song and the dance we used to have back home on Lohri. But I am happy to be here and celebrate it with my family of farmers this time.'' ''Today, we have burned the copies, tomorrow the Centre will burn them. They have to, we will make them do it,'' he added. Many farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, also threw copies of the farm laws in the bonfire, created on the premises of the Kisan Andolan office.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

Videos

