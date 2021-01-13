Left Menu
Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels, divert, short-terminates trains in Punjab

In view of on-going farmers' agitation in Punjab, the railway has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted several trains for January 13 and 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:20 IST
Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels, divert, short-terminates trains in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of on-going farmers' agitation in Punjab, the railway has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted several trains for January 13 and 14. The 05211 Darbhanga- Amritsar special train journey commencing on 14.01.2021 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga special JCO 16.01.2021 will also remain cancelled.

The 05211 Darbhanga to Amritsar special train scheduled for January 14 stands cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar to Darbhanga special which was to commence its journey on January 16 also stands cancelled. The 02715 Nanded to Amritsar express train journey commencing on January 14 will be short terminated at Chandigarh. Subsequently, the 02716 Amritsar to Nanded will short originate from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh.

The 02903 Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express special Journey commencing on 13.01.21 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar. The 02904 Amritsar to Mumbai Central Express special train's journey commencing on 14.01.21 will be diverted to run via Amritsar- Tarntaran-Beas.

The 02925 Bandra Terminus to Amritsar Express special train journey commencing on 14.01.21 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar. The 02926 Amritsar to Bandra Terminus Express special train journey commencing on 14.01.21 will be diverted to run via Amritsar- Tarntaran-Beas.

The 08309 Sambalpur to Jammu Tawi Express special train journey commencing on 14.01.21 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana-Jalandhar Cantt-Pathankot Cantt. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

