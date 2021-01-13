Left Menu
AICTE joins hands with Cyberpeace to train 5 lakh students, teachers in cybersecurity

AICTE has joined hands with Cyberpeace to train 5 lakh students and faculty on cybersecurity and with Pupilfirst for the CoronaSafe internship programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:05 IST
AICTE launches nation-building process. Image Credit: ANI

AICTE has joined hands with Cyberpeace to train 5 lakh students and faculty on cybersecurity and with Pupilfirst for the CoronaSafe internship programme. The two programmes were announced on National Youth Day on Tuesday. The day marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

According to a press release, the cybersecurity training programme designed to educate 5 lakh students and faculty was unveiled by AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe. On the occasion, AICTE Vice-Chairman MP Poonia spoke about the potential of youth and their proactive role in bringing out innovations in the country.

AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar listed out initiatives of AICTE to support the educational empowerment of the youth. The results of AICTE-Pupilfirst Corona Safe Engineering Fellowship (Internship) Programme were also announced.

The release said that Sanjay Vijayakumar of Pupilfirst shared action points for selected students under AICTE-Pupilfirst Corona Safe Engineering Fellowship (Internship) Programme. He said it was a three-stage interview process "that was designed to select India's brightest software engineering students" and 24 candidates were selected for the internship programme in the first phase.

Sahasrabudhe said AICTE has always worked towards utilising the positive energy of youth in the nation-building process. "These two programmes will play a pivotal role in empowering youth of the country. The faculty members have to make the classes more interesting so as to ignite the power of creativity and lateral thinking of students," he said.

Director, Student Development Cell, AICTE Amit Kumar Srivastava and Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, NEAT Cell, AICTE, also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

