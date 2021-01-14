Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah, family offer prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad

On the occasion of Uttarayan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family offered prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:28 IST
Shah, family offer prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Uttarayan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family offered prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Amit Shah is on a day-long personal visit to his home state, Gujarat.

Taking on Twitter Shah extended greetings on Makar Sankranti to the nation and wished good health for all. "I wish the festival of Makar Sankranti to bring new energy and good health in the lives of all the countrymen. Best wishes on Makar Sankranti," his tweet read.

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the sun deity 'Surya'. He also greeted people on Pongal and Magh Bihu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russias prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vlad...

Newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena congratulated

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group TTG, Jerry Mabena and wished him success in their new venture.Mabena and his team successfully concluded a deal in which they acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021