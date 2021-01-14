Shah, family offer prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad
On the occasion of Uttarayan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family offered prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:28 IST
On the occasion of Uttarayan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family offered prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Amit Shah is on a day-long personal visit to his home state, Gujarat.
Taking on Twitter Shah extended greetings on Makar Sankranti to the nation and wished good health for all. "I wish the festival of Makar Sankranti to bring new energy and good health in the lives of all the countrymen. Best wishes on Makar Sankranti," his tweet read.
Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the sun deity 'Surya'. He also greeted people on Pongal and Magh Bihu. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Gujarat
- Makar Sankranti
- Surya
- Hindu
- Uttarayan
- Ahmedabad
- Union Home
ALSO READ
Hindu-American community mobilises efforts to distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food amid COVID-19
Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan
Hindu temple destroyed, set on fire by mob in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Hindu temple vandalised in northwest Pakistan
30 arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan