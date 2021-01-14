Left Menu
Mother Dairy expands packaged sweets portfolio; aims Rs 100cr revenue in 2-3 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mother Dairy, a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market, on Thursday said it has expanded its sweets portfolio and is targeting Rs 100 crore sales from this new vertical.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has launched two new varieties of sweets -- Mathuda peda and mewa atta laddoo -- under its sweets portfolio.

Mother Dairy has 1,500 milk booths and more than 300 Safal outlets in the Delhi-NCR market.

The company also launched three packaged food products -- frozen drumsticks, frozen cut okra and frozen Haldi paste cubes -- under its Safal brand on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and in the presence of NDDB Chairman Varsha Joshi and Mother Dairy Deputy MD Omveer Singh.

Mother Dairy is targeting a business of Rs 100 crore from the sweets portfolio in the next 2-3 years, a senior company official said.

''The Indian dairy and horticulture ecosystem have been a significant contributor in driving rural prosperity. The amalgamation of the country's diverse produce and an innovative approach to provide a market for this produce has the potential to benefit both the farmer and the consumer,'' Joshi said.

The introduction of these new products in horticulture with sourcing from tribals of Jharkhand will enable them with newer markets and is going to positively impact their livelihood, she added.

''With the addition of new products, our packaged sweets portfolio will now comprise of 7 traditional sweets, whereas the frozen vegetable portfolio will now offer 6 convenient options. We will continue innovating such products which add value to the lives of both farmers and consumers,'' Singh said.

Earlier, Mother Dairy used to sell five packaged sweets -- Milk Cake, Orange Mawa Barfi, Frozen Rasmalai, Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla.

In July, Mother Dairy forayed into the bread segment and also announced its target to more than double its revenue to Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years. Its turnover stood at around Rs 10,500 crore last fiscal year.

Mother Dairy sells over 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR. Milk and other milk products are sold under the Mother Dairy brand. It sells fresh fruits and vegetables through around 400 Safal outlets. Frozen vegetables, pulses and honey are sold under the ''Safal'' brand.

The company manufactures and markets edible oils under the ''Dhara'' brand.

