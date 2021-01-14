Left Menu
New agri laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:39 IST
The Trinamool Congress onThursday claimed that the new agriculture laws will leavesmall and marginal farmers at the mercy of big corporates anddemanded that the legislation should be immediately repealed.

Prices of vegetables such as potatoes and onions haveskyrocketed as these have been taken off the essentialcommodities list, the party's Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidarsaid, adding that the concept of Minimum Support Price (MSP)has been totally bypassed.

The way the Centre passed the farm laws shows that theUnion government is anti-farmer and anti-people, she toldreporters here.

''Farmers will now be forced to sell their produce tobig corporates at prices dictated by the firms. In case of acrop failure, however, these companies are not bound to buythe produce from the agriculturists,'' the MP said.

She claimed that the West Bengal government, on theother hand, has always been with the farmers and Kisan CreditCards have been provided to them.

The new farm laws are unconstitutional and show thatthe Centre's responsibility is towards the corporates and notthe people of the country, she added.

