Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poultry markets to open in Delhi after samples test negative for bird flu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday has directed officials to withdraw the restriction on the sale and import of chicken stocks after all samples taken from the poultry markets tested negative for bird flu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:38 IST
Poultry markets to open in Delhi after samples test negative for bird flu
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday has directed officials to withdraw the restriction on the sale and import of chicken stocks after all samples taken from the poultry markets tested negative for bird flu. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks."

The Ghazipur poultry market and others that were closed in Delhi as a precautionary measure in view of an Avian Influenza outbreak will be reopened. As many as 850 cases of bird deaths due to avian influenza have been reported in the national capital, Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department said here on January 7. In view of the recent incidence, several numbers of samples were taken from the Ghazipur poultry market. The government has imposed restrictions on the import of chicken from other states.

As many as 10 states have so far reported cases of bird flu in the country, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying informed on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man who threw fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.The arrest of retired firefighter Robert Sanford of Che...

French President urges global leaders to support agricultural development

In a move to sustainably address rising hunger and poverty, exacerbated by COVID-19, climate change and biodiversity loss, French President Emmanuel Macron called on global leaders to step up their commitments in support of long-term agricu...

Nepal FM arrives in India on three-day visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar Friday

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and is expected to discuss COVID-19...

Self-reliance doesn't mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Harsh Vardhan

Self-reliant India does not mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and only a self-reliant nation can make its nation paramount, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. Addressing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021