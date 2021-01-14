Left Menu
Sikkim Governor donates Rs 1,01,000 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi trust for construction of temple in Ayodhya

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Thursday donated Rs 1,01,000 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

14-01-2021
Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad during meeting with members of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. . Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Thursday donated Rs 1,01,000 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The drive will begin from January 15 and will go on till February 27.

"A state-level representative committee of the trust officially met Governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhavan on Thursday in regard to Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Committee members told about the donation drive in Sikkim," Dr Manoj Sandhwar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor Ganga Prasad said in a statement. "On a personal level, Governor Ganga Prasad donated Rs 101000 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added.

According to the trust, the shrine will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

