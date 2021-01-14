Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Investors see splits among energy company climate efforts

Shell and Occidental have set net-zero targets; Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in December that "we respect and support society's ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050." Social pressures are a major motivation for the energy companies as they transition their business models, said Sven Reinke, senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service, another panel speaker.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:11 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Investors see splits among energy company climate efforts
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Investors are judging how well energy companies have reoriented their businesses to cut emissions as they weigh activists' calls for divestment, climate finance specialists said on Thursday.

Growing differences between oil majors have clarified when companies are positioned to achieve "net-zero" emissions, becoming more focused on renewable power and offsetting remaining greenhouse gas emissions with measures like carbon sequestration or conservation efforts, specialists said at a Reuters Next panel held online. "We differentiate between companies that are genuinely trying to manage the transition, and those that are not," said Adam Matthews, a Church of England Pensions Board officer who oversees its engagement with companies in its portfolio. The church manages funds in excess of 2.8 billion pounds ($3.8 billion).

He cited Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Occidental Petroleum Corp as companies taking positive steps, and said Exxon Mobil Corp is "at odds" with the others' approach. Shell and Occidental have set net-zero targets; Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in December that "we respect and support society's ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050."

Social pressures are a major motivation for the energy companies as they transition their business models, said Sven Reinke, senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service, another panel speaker. "A company that is at odds with society will sooner or later face financial difficulties," he said. However investors will also watch companies' ability to generate cash, Reinke said, noting some like Shell have cut their dividends. "The real risk for these companies is they might not be able to keep their investor base," he said.

John Flint, former group chief executive at HSBC Holdings Plc, said oil majors should consider running their own "stress tests" on the climate aspects of their operations, much as banks were required to do after the financial crisis. While the prospect might seem daunting to energy executives, Flint said that having been through the experience as a banker, "there's nothing to be afraid of."

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

KGMU begins gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains

King George Medical University KGMU has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries.The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknows CDRI and NBRI. The chief of KGMUs ...

2020, one of three warmest years on record: World Meteorological Organization

The confirmation by the World Meteorological Organization WMO that 2020 was one of the warmest years on record is yet another stark reminder of the relentless pace of climate change, which is destroying lives and livelihoods across our pl...

Record daily German COVID-19 deaths spark Merkel 'mega-lockdown' plan -Bild

Germany recorded a new record number of deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting calls for an even tighter lockdown after the country emerged relatively unscathed in 2020.Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted a mega-lockdown, mass-selli...

BJP, TMC in war of words over number of legislators seeking to change sides

A fresh war of words eruptedbetween the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Thursday overtheir claims on the number of elected representatives whoare eager to switch sides in the run-up to the assembly pollsin West Bengal.BJP national general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021