India and Japan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in field of technologies

Minister further highlighted great potential India holds for Japanese investors in the field of 5G and 5G based services, Internet of Things, digital health technologies etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:51 IST
Japanese Minister Mr Takeda Ryota expressed happiness on the signing of MoU between India and Japan and expressed the commitment of the Government of Japan towards mutual cooperation and investments in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@rsprasad)

India and Japan signed MoU to enhance cooperation in the field of Information and Communications Technologies today. MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota and it was exchanged through a video conference today.

Department of Telecom, Government of India and Ministry of Communications, Government of Japan will enhance mutual cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable system to islands of India, spectrum management, smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety etc. It has been agreed that apart from Ministry level cooperation, Government of India organization such as C-DOT and ITI Limited along with industry partners from Japan will also part of this cooperation.

Speaking on this occasion the Union Minister for Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the timely execution of connecting Andaman & Nicobar Islands with submarine optical fibre cable as a great example of cooperation between India and Japan. He further shared the rapid adoption of innovative digital technologies by India during COVID19 pandemics such as AarogyaSetu app, use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System for doorstep disbursement of cash by India Post, digital hearings in Courts of India and rapid growth of digital payments. He further highlighted that during COVID19, due to attractive policies like PLI and SPECS large amount of investments have come to India in the field of electronics manufacturing. He urged the Japanese electronics industry to invest in India and avail the benefits of the new technologies. Minister further highlighted great potential India holds for Japanese investors in the field of 5G and 5G based services, Internet of Things, digital health technologies etc.

Japanese Minister Mr Takeda Ryota expressed happiness on the signing of MoU between India and Japan and expressed the commitment of the Government of Japan towards mutual cooperation and investments in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

