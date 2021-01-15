LDF govt presents welfare oriented budget; oppn questions exercise before election

(Eds: adding details) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI)The LDF government inpoll bound Kerala presented awelfare-oriented budget onFriday, hiking social welfare pensions, revising salary ofgovernment employees and giving relief for farmers.

It also made hefty allocations for higher education,employment and digital economy.

Though Finance minister Thomas Isaac took a record threehours 18 minutesto read outthe budget for 2021-22 fiscal,thehouse only passed the vote-on-account for the first fourmonths of the fiscal as the tenure of the current governmentwill end in the coming months.

The Opposition Congress and BJP slammed the governmentfor presenting a full budget.

Attacking the Left government, Union Minister VMuraleedharan said it had ''tried to make the Assembly a venueto announce its election manifesto'',while Congress state chiefMullappally Ramachandran said described the act as'politically immoral' and said it had set a wrong precedent.

Muraleedharan said the Left government had cheated thepeople of the state by announcing projects in the budget,which has a tenure of only a few months.

The government also announced eight lakh new jobs for theeducated unemployed, hiked pension for Non Resident Keralitesreturning to the state to rs 3000 and announced 50 per centreduction in Motor Vehicles tax for the first five years for evehicles, besides promising various opportunities for women.

Significant schemes to explore possibilities of digitaltechnology and innovations in the post-COVID scenario and tapthe potential of the work-from-home culture was proposed inthe sixth and final budget of the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

Distribution of laptops at subsidized rate for weakersections, Rs 2000 crore universities modernisation programme,2500 new startups, special park to manufacture cancermedicines,52,000 houses for backward communities, constructionof 8383 km new roads were among the major announcements.

Isaac said the last five budgets of this government hadlaid emphasis on livelihood jobs.

''The next duty is to create knowledge intensiveindustries and employment opportunities on this foundation.

Kerala has to be transformed into a knowledge society. Therebyemployment and welfare of everybody could be ensured,''he said.

Eight lakh new job opportunities would be created in thestate, he said, adding 20 lakh people would be givenemployment in five years through digital platforms.

A council of State Finance Institutions, headed by theChief Minister would be set up to define the aim of loans forentrepreneurship development and to review its progress.

Various welfare pensions were raised by Rs 100 to Rs 1600per month to benefit nearly 50 lakh people and an additional10 kg rice for ration card holders at a nominal rate of Rs 15.

The budget enhanced allowances and honorarium of grassrootlevel employees, including ASHA workers, anganwadi teachersand helpers with more than 10 years service by Rs 1,000 each.

In a relief for the agrarian sector, it proposed to hikethe floor price of rubber to Rs 170 and procurement price forcoconut and paddy were raised to Rs 32 and Rs 28.

The production of brand Wayanad coffee, a much awaitedinitiative, would begin from next month, he said.

In the industrial sector, three industrial corridors witha capital investment of around Rs 50,000 crore was envisioned.

Bringing cheer to over five lakh-strong governmentemployees, Isaac said orders would be issued to revise theirsalaries and pensions from April, based on the pay revisionreport which would be submitted by January end.

Salary arrears would be given later in three installmentsand the first installment of two DAs would be from April.

An assistance of at least Rs 1800 crore for the strugglingKerala State Road Transport Corporation was also announced.

The budget proposed to formulate a policy to encourageeco-friendly construction of buildings built as per prescribedstandards and several incentives were announced forthem,including 50 per cent reduction in one time building tax.

To woo household women, a 'smart kitchen' scheme wasannounced, whereby they can avail smart kitchen chits from theKerala State Financial Enterprise to buy household equipment.

The interest on the chits would be equally shared betweenthe beneficiary, local government institutions and the state.

While Rs 1749 crore would be available to the all-womenpoverty eradication mission 'Kudumbashree', Rs 84 crore wasearmarked for child protection and development and Rs 5 crorefor Project Rainbow, a scheme to uplift transgenders.

In a relief for the poor, Isaac said the government wouldcontinue Karunya Benevolent Fund Health Security Scheme.

''Kerala is providing benefit of in-patient treatment uptoRs five lakh through the scheme to 41.5 lakh families. KarunyaBenevolent Fund Health Security Scheme will continue,''he said.

Isaac also criticised the three contentious farm laws,against which farmers are agitating in New Delhi and thealleged ''neo liberal'' policies of the Centre.

In the tourism sector, rs 100 crore was allocated formarketing, which is the highest ever provision, while Rs 150crore was set apart for the Devaswom boards.

The government also increased the pension for Journalistsand Non Journalists by Rs 1000 and the state aid for workingjournalists' health insurance was enhanced to Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, a Press Club for women journalists would be setup in the state capital with accommodation facilities.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly RameshChennithala said the FM had cheated the people once again byannouncing ''hollow promises and assurances''.

''In the LDF manifesto, they announced that 25 lakh jobswill be created. that didn't happen.Today he declared thatwithin five years 20 lakh jobs will be created in the digitalsector. This is a gimmick,'' he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said the budget will push the state into an irrecoverable debt trap.

