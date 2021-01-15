Only DISCOMS are authorised to install rooftop solar plants, empanel vendors: Govt

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:12 IST
The government on Friday cautioned consumers against rooftop solar companies that are claiming to be ''authorised vendors'' for the implementation of Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme.

In a statement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said the scheme is being implemented in the states only by power distribution companies (DISCOMS) that have empanelled vendors through the bidding process and decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant.

''It has been brought to the notice of the ministry that some rooftop solar companies/vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorised vendors by the ministry. It is clarified that no vendor has been authorised by the ministry. This scheme is being implemented in the state only by DISCOMS. The DISCOMS have empanelled vendors through the bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant,'' it said.

According to the MNRE, the objective of the scheme is to achieve a cumulative capacity of 40,000 MW from rooftop solar (RTS) projects by the year 2022.

Under the scheme, the ministry said it is providing 40 per cent subsidy for the first 3 kilowatt (kW) and 20 per cent subsidy beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local electricity distribution companies.

The ministry informed that almost all the DISCOMS have issued online processes for this purpose and residential consumers willing to set up a rooftop solar plant under MNRE scheme can apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors.

The MNRE further said consumers can ''contact the concerned DISCOM or dial MNRE's toll free number 1800-180-3333 for more information or click on https:olarrooftop.gov.in/grid_others/discomPortalLinks to know the online portal of your DISCOM.'' In the statement, the ministry has advised consumers to pay only according to the rates decided by DISCOMs. The DISCOMs have been instructed to identify and punish such vendors.

Some vendors are charging more price than the rates decided by DISCOMS from domestic consumers, which is incorrect, it said.

