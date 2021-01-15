Left Menu
Tata Power-DDL bags Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:41 IST
Tata Power logo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has bagged the UN Women 2020 Asia-Pacific Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards under two categories, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony organised by the UN Women India.

Tata Power-DDL received the award under the 'Community and Industry Engagement' category for its 'UNNATI' initiative which focuses on women empowerment.

The objective of the initiative is to empower underprivileged women and create livelihood opportunities for them.

The company has also been recognised under the 'Covid-19 Action' category for adopting a gender sensitive response to the pandemic.

''Sustainability and lasting development have always been the cornerstone of the work we do and empowering women in the community is one of our major focus areas. We strongly believe that diversity plays an important role in driving disruption. Considering the aftermath of the pandemic, the focus of organisations will shift towards being more responsive and resilient,'' Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said in the ceremony.

