Over 130 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to dense fog

Around 80 flights from Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to several destinations were delayed due to dense fog and other technical reasons, an airport official said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:44 IST
Visuals from Delhi Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 80 flights from Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to several destinations were delayed due to dense fog and other technical reasons, an airport official said on Saturday. They further informed that over 50 flights arriving in Delhi from several locations were also delayed due to dense fog.

"Around 80 flights from Delhi airport to several destinations were delayed due to majorly dense fog and other technical reasons. Over 50 arrival flights to Delhi were reported delay due to dense fog as of now." the official said. Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit the road, rail, and air traffic due to very poor visibility.

Earlier today, the Delhi airport authority said that Low Visibility Procedures will continue to remain implemented at the airport, and requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. It further said that only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate till the visibility is low. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till March end

