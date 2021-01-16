EESL to implement 'Energy Efficient PNG Cook Stove' programme across India

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has inked a pact with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) for implementation of Energy Efficient PNG Cook Stove (EEPS) programme, across India. The EESL, a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PCRA, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas for implementation of the EEPS programme on a pan-India basis, a statement said. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Tarun Kapoor, Secretary (Petroleum an Natural Gas) and Chairman, PCRA, during the inauguration of SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshmata Mahotsav) Campaign 2021, a month long annual event by PCRA. Under this MoU, the EESL will execute and implement the EEPS programme across India and will collaborate with the PCRA to promote the programme and distribute energy efficient PNG (piped natural gas) based cook stoves to prospective consumers.

The EEPS programme, in its first phase, will witness the distribution of 10 lakh energy efficient PNG based cooking stoves in select cities of the country. The programme will be available to all PNG consumers in the relevant areas. The consumers can opt for two kinds of payment models for availing the programme - Upfront or EMIs. The EESL will implement this programme by mobilising the requisite investment and will do procurement, distribution, annual maintenance, and warranty obligations.

Commenting on the partnership, Niranjan Kumar Singh, Executive Director, PCRA, said, ''Natural gas is a clean source of energy. This programme will not only be a boon for the consumers through the proliferation of economical, convenient and safe PNG stoves, but will also lead to energy savings and emission reduction.'' Rajat Sud, Managing Director, EESL, said, ''The PNG stove developed in consultation of Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun by the PCRA is more efficient and safe. The PNG stove has been designed specifically for the use of piped gas consumers. This will help in considerable fuel conservation and savings up to 25 per cent of gas consumption.” For this programme, using economies of scale, EESL expect a 15-20 per cent reduction in price for the stoves as compared to the usual market price, which will greatly benefit the consumers.

The EESL will also develop an online web portal and mobile app to receive the orders from consumers, along with creating a real time dashboard to monitor the orders received and delivered.

The EESL under the administration of Ministry of Power, Government of India, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country.

