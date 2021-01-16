Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MP holds central govt responsible for hike in petrol, diesel prices

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:38 IST
TMC MP holds central govt responsible for hike in petrol, diesel prices
He claimed that the increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel over the last years is one of the major reasons for the hike in prices. Image Credit: ANI

TMC youth wing President AbhisekBanerjee on Saturday squarely blamed the BJP government at the centre for the hike in petrol and diesel prices and said decisions taken by the country's ruling dispensation have been ruining people's lives.

He claimed that the increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel over the last years is one of the major reasons for the hike in prices.

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked on Thursday, the second straight day of such increase that took the prices to new highs.

''Doesn't @BJP4India-led Central Govt have anything better to do than ruin people's lives? What POSSIBLY can be the explanation by @narendramodi Ji for increasing the excise duty on petrol & diesel ever since they came to power by 566%& 704%, respectively?!'' the Diamond Harbour MP tweeted.

Rates were hiked on Wednesday after a five-day hiatus.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd(IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and HindustanPetroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long gap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak.The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 me...

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive cor...

India rolls out world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, nearly 2 lakh get shots on day 1

The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021