TMC MP holds central govt responsible for hike in petrol, diesel prices

TMC youth wing President AbhisekBanerjee on Saturday squarely blamed the BJP government at the centre for the hike in petrol and diesel prices and said decisions taken by the country's ruling dispensation have been ruining people's lives.

He claimed that the increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel over the last years is one of the major reasons for the hike in prices.

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked on Thursday, the second straight day of such increase that took the prices to new highs.

''Doesn't @BJP4India-led Central Govt have anything better to do than ruin people's lives? What POSSIBLY can be the explanation by @narendramodi Ji for increasing the excise duty on petrol & diesel ever since they came to power by 566%& 704%, respectively?!'' the Diamond Harbour MP tweeted.

Rates were hiked on Wednesday after a five-day hiatus.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd(IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and HindustanPetroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long gap.

