UP to set up 20 cow shelters to tackle stray cattle menace

The Uttar Pradesh government will be establishing 20 cow shelters called ''Gau Sanrakshan Kendra'' in 16 districts of the state to deal with the problem of stray cattle, an official statement said here on Saturday.

''The government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the ''Gauvansh'' (stray cattle). With this amount, one centre each will be made in Etawah, Kanpur Dehat, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Jhansi, Banda, Basti, Siddharth Nagar and two cow conservation centres in Ambedkar Nagar, Hardoi, Bahraich and Fatehpur. An amount of Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for the establishment of each such centre,'' the statement said.

Directives have been issued in this regard by the Animal Husbandry Department, it said.

