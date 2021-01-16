Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP to set up 20 cow shelters to tackle stray cattle menace

The Uttar Pradesh government will be establishing 20 cow shelters called Gau Sanrakshan Kendra in 16 districts of the state to deal with the problem of stray cattle, an official statement said here on Saturday.The government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the Gauvansh stray cattle.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:14 IST
UP to set up 20 cow shelters to tackle stray cattle menace

The Uttar Pradesh government will be establishing 20 cow shelters called ''Gau Sanrakshan Kendra'' in 16 districts of the state to deal with the problem of stray cattle, an official statement said here on Saturday.

''The government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the ''Gauvansh'' (stray cattle). With this amount, one centre each will be made in Etawah, Kanpur Dehat, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Jhansi, Banda, Basti, Siddharth Nagar and two cow conservation centres in Ambedkar Nagar, Hardoi, Bahraich and Fatehpur. An amount of Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for the establishment of each such centre,'' the statement said.

Directives have been issued in this regard by the Animal Husbandry Department, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata nurse loses consciousness after taking COVID vaccine, hospitalised

A 35-year-old nurse was admittedto the critical care unit CCU of a hospital in Kolkata aftershe lost consciousness within minutes of taking the COVID-19vaccine on Saturday, officials said.She is one of the 15,707 beneficiaries who werevacci...

Soccer-Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election delay, says Koeman

Barcelona is unlikely to make any changes to their squad during the January transfer window due to the clubs presidential election being postponed, coach Ronald Koeman said on Saturday. The election has been rescheduled from Jan. 24 to Marc...

Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of severe adverse events following immunisation.According to AIIMS Director Rande...

Italy reports 475 more coronavirus deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021