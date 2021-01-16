Left Menu
Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident in Mumbai

Pista Dhakad, a talent manager of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, died in a road accident on late Friday night in Mumbai, Maharashtra police said.

16-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pista Dhakad, a talent manager of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, died in a road accident on late Friday night in Mumbai, Maharashtra police said. According to police, the incident happened at film city road in the Goregaon area of Mumbai when the talent manager and one of her assistants were on their way back home on a bike post pack up of a shooting.

"Pista Dhakad and one of her assistants were on their way back home. Due to fog in the night, the visibility was low leading to their disbalance on the bike and they fell on the film city road in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. A vanity van passed from the incident site. She died at the spot but her assistant friend is injured and receiving treatment in the hospital," Senior inspector Dharnendra Kamble of Dindoshi Police Station told ANI. The police official said that her body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

