President, PM express grief over Jalore bus tragedy

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief over the bus accident which took place in Rajasthan's Jalore district.

ANI | Jalore (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:45 IST
President, PM express grief over Jalore bus tragedy
A scene from the site.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief over the bus accident which took place in Rajasthan's Jalore district. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the painful bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish those injured to get well soon," tweeted President Kovind.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted: "The news of a bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan, has caused immense grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the family members and wish the injured to get well soon." Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply pained to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Vice President tweeted. Six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries as a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an electric wire in Maheshpur area of Jalore District. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Saturday near district headquarters, Chagan Lal Goyal, Jalore Additional District Collector said.

The driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while four persons succumbed to their injuries during the treatment in the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

