Left Menu
Development News Edition

First case under Triple Talaq law registered in Himachal Pradesh

The first case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq, was registered in Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla on Saturday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:50 IST
First case under Triple Talaq law registered in Himachal Pradesh
Triple Talaq victim Shagufta Khan talks to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The first case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq, was registered in Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman was divorced by her husband through Triple Talaq on January 12 after 24 years of her marriage.

The victim Shagufta Khan, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police. According to the victim, the incident took place when she returned from Delhi to her residence in Shimla's Bharari on January 12. She alleges that her husband Ayub Khan divorced her through triple talaq at the doorstep of their residence and handed over a copy of the 'talaqnama' along with meher (money given by the husband to wife at the time of divorce).

The woman's husband after divorcing her kicked her out from his house and re-married another woman. With no place to go, the victim had to take refuge in a mosque. The victim said that her husband is an advocate in the high court and has been harassing her for a long time.

The woman demands stringent action against her husband as well as shelter for herself. "All my children are taking his side because they are afraid of him. I am left with nothing. So, it's obvious that they will support their father. Nobody came in my support. He took everything away from me", said Shagufta.

The woman accused her husband of beating her twice and depriving her of medicines knowing that she was a diabetic. She further alleged that her in-laws gave her wrong medicines which left her in depression. The police have registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Praveer Thakur said that this is the first Triple Talaq case registered under the above-said law in Himachal Pradesh.

"A woman came to file a complaint at the Lakkar Bazaar Police Station under Sadar Police station limits against her husband saying that he has divorced her through Triple Talaq, gave an amount of Rs 20,000 as meher and kicked her out of his house. We have registered an FIR based on the woman's complaint." The accused has taken interim bail. An investigation has been ordered into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...

France reports further 141 coronavirus deaths, more than 16,600 cases

France reported a further 141 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll since March to 70,283, the public health authority said. It also reported 16,642 new infections within the previous 24 hours.The infection figures o...

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinas Sinovac Biotech and Britains AstraZeneca, kicking off immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave. Minutes after Anvisas board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021