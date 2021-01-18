Kerala HC quashes Magistrate Court's order regarding businessman Biju Ramesh

Left Menu
Kerala High Court has quashed an order of the Magistrate Court on Monday, that no action can be taken against businessman Biju Ramesh for producing fake documents in the Court in connection with the Bar Bribery Case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerela) | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:08 IST
Biju Ramesh. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court has quashed an order of the Magistrate Court on Monday, that no action can be taken against businessman Biju Ramesh for producing fake documents in the Court in connection with the Bar Bribery Case. The court also issued an order to take further action against Biju Ramesh for producing edited audio clips as evidence in the court. The high court stated that legal action can be taken against Biju Ramesh if he had produced fake evidence.

Earlier, Biju Ramesh had produced the voice recordings, which was recorded during the meeting of bar owners. The CD was produced when Biju Ramesh's confidential statement was being recorded. Later, the vigilance examined the CD and found it to be edited. A native of Thiruvananthapuram Sreejith approached the Magistrate Court against Biju Ramesh pointing out he produced fake evidence in the court. This was soon after Biju made some revelations regarding the Bar Bribery Case. However, the court rejected his petition in November last year stating no legal action in this regard is possible.

Along with the fake evidence which Biju had produced, Sreejith approached the high court and a favourable verdict was pronounced. Sreejith filed the petition as per IPC Section 93. The state government had initiated a vigilance probe based on the revelation of Biju Ramesh against opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

