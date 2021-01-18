Left Menu
Work days under MGNREGA to be raised in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Uttarakhand will be increased from 100 to 150, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.

Making the announcement at a meeting held here to review the state employment guarantee council, Rawat said additional money for this will be arranged out of state funds.

''The number of work days under MGNREGA will soon be increased from 100 to 150 for which additional money will be arranged from state funds,'' he said.

Rawat said the average of work days under MGNREGA should also be raised at the district level and employment given under the scheme reviewed every 15 days.

A total of 12.19 lakh job cards have been made in the state under the scheme and 67.19 per cent of them are active card holders and 58.69 per cent active labourers, the meeting was informed.

The chief minister said 53.65 per cent of the job card holders are women and 2.66 lakh job card holders were added in the last one year.

