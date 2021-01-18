Left Menu
Inter-district snow rugby championship held in J-K's Budgam

A first of its kind inter-district snow rugby championship was held at Dharmuna in Budgam district of North Kashmir on Monday to encourage youth of the valley to take up sports.

Updated: 18-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:11 IST
Inter-district snow rugby champion in Budgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The event was organised by the District Rugby Association, Budgam. Overwhelming participation of the youth was observed at the sports event. It was a great opportunity for participants to display their athletic skills. (ANI)

