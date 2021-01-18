Inter-district snow rugby championship held in J-K's Budgam

A first of its kind inter-district snow rugby championship was held at Dharmuna in Budgam district of North Kashmir on Monday to encourage youth of the valley to take up sports.

The event was organised by the District Rugby Association, Budgam. Overwhelming participation of the youth was observed at the sports event. It was a great opportunity for participants to display their athletic skills. (ANI)

