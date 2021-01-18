Impasse on as unions not discussing problematic clauses: Tomar

On the eve of the tenth round oftalks between the Centre and agitating farmers, UnionAgriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said thestalemate continues as farmer unions are not discussing theprovisions they find problematic and appealed to them todiscuss ''options'' which could resolve the ''problem''.

Speaking to reporters here, Tomar said the governmenthas been discussing the issue of the three new agri laws withagitating farmers with an ''open mind''.

''We are willing to discuss the issues concerning thethree laws with an open mind, but they (farmer unions) are notdiscussing the provisions (in the legislations) that areproblematic, and therefore the stalemate continues,'' he said.

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and 41protesting farmers' unions is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 noonat Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Separately, a Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolvethe crisis is also scheduled to hold its first meeting onTuesday.

The previous rounds of talks between the governmentand farmers have failed to reach any concrete results, asprotesting unions have stuck to their main demand forrepealing the new laws, but the government has refused to doso.

''Tomorrow (Tuesday), we are meeting again and I amhopeful that if they (farm unions) discuss options then itwill lead to the solution of the problem,'' Tomar said.

''Nine rounds of discussions have taken place so farwith the agitating farmer unions. I have always been tellingthem to discuss those provisions which are problematic forcultivators,'' he said.

Tomar said the Central government has always beenready for talks and to amend those provisions with an openmind, and is doing so also.

''But unions are unable to discuss these provisionswhich have resulted in the stalemate,'' Tomar said.

The agriculture minister also listed out variousmeasures taken by the Narendra Modi government for the welfareof farmers, including ''giving away Rs 75,000 crore every yearin the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi''.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi is aninitiative by the Government of India in which all farmerswill get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

When asked about the Congress staging a protest on theissue of agriculture laws in his Lok Sabha constituency Morenain Madhya Pradesh, Tomar said, the Congress had no right totalk about farmers, ''as that party is responsible for thecurrent plight of agriculturists''.

He said the Congress had promised agri reforms in itsmanifesto for the 2019 elections.

''Now, the Congress should first go before the media toannounce roll back of its promises mentioned in the pollmanifesto. After the Congress does so, then only it will havethe right to talk on these farm laws,'' the BJP leader said.

Asked about the tractor rally announced by farmers onRepublic Day, Tomar said farmers are also responsible toensure they will not do anything that will hurt the RepublicDay's traditions and fervor, ''as the country got Independenceafter making a lot of sacrifices''.

''I am sure that farmers will rethink their proposedagitation on that day,'' he added.

