13 Rajasthan labourers sleeping on footpath, killed after truck runs over them in Gujarat's Surat

Thirteen people from Rajasthan were killed after they were run over by a truck in Surat's Kosamba late Monday night, police said.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:03 IST
Visual from Surat's Kosamba. Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen people from Rajasthan were crushed to death after they were run over by a truck in Surat's Kosamba late Monday night, police said. All the deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan, police said.

During the time of the incident, the labourers were sleeping on a footpath. "A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping," CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said. Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

