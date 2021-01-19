Schools reopen for Class 10, 12 students in Chennai, Madurai after nine months

Students of Class 10 and 12 in Chennai and Madurai on Tuesday were given a warm welcome, with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place, as the schools reopened after nine months following COVID-19 induced lockdown. "I'm happy that schools have reopened after nine months. School administration took all precautionary measures," a student who came to attend the first day of school told ANI.

Students who attended the schools on the first day after reopening were excited to meet their friends after nine months and said 50 per cent of their syllabus has been completed though online classes. "Half of our syllabus was covered during the online classes. I'm happy to see my friends after so long but we have to maintain social distance," added a student.

In the wake of the reopening of schools, a delegation of educational officials had on Monday paid inspection visit to Tiruchirapalli schools to check their preparedness against COVID-19. (ANI)

