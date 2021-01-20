Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohali poultry farm samples test positive for bird flu

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Wednesday confirmed the samples collected from two Mohali-based poultry farms tested positive for avian influenza.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:17 IST
Mohali poultry farm samples test positive for bird flu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Wednesday confirmed the samples collected from two Mohali-based poultry farms tested positive for avian influenza. "As a preventive measure, the Animal Husbandry Department has started the process of culling with all precautions. The surveillance and sampling have stepped up," said Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan.

The central government on Tuesday informed that avian influenza has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in 10 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 19. The central team is visiting the affected sites for monitoring the situation. It has visited Raigad and Pune district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of the avian influenza outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He said the poor people never believed in the past that the government will help the...

Passion Vista honoured Gavi Kumar during their 2nd anniversary gala

New Delhi India, January 20 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz celebrated 2nd anniversary of its international magazine brand - Passion Vista with most eminent Indians in its anniversary edition The Most Admired Global Indians 2020 which was launched ...

Minister urges Centre to set up vaccine testing lab in Hyd

Telangana Industries Minister K TRama Rao on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister HarshVardhan to establish a Vaccine Testing and CertificationLaboratory in Hyderabad.In a letter to Vardhan, he requested that the lab beestablished on the l...

Sensex, Nifty soar to record highs amid global rally

Equity benchmarks galloped to lifetime highs on Wednesday, in lockstep with global markets which surged ahead of US President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration amid expectations of fresh stimulus by the incoming administration. Rallying for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021