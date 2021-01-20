Rameswar Teli inaugurates First Virtual Expo 2021 for R&D in food sector

Shri Rameswar Teli, MoS, MoFPI today inaugurated the First Virtual Expo 2021 for R&D in the processed food sector. Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organizing Virtual Expo 2021 for R&D in the processed food sector from 20th to 22nd January 2021 for showcasing the outcomes of R&D projects supported by the Ministry of premier Food Technology Institutions of India.

Shri Rameswar Teli also launched the R&D portal which will be available to all stakeholders. Research undertaken by institutions across the country will be available on this portal. About 200 research projects are available on the portal. Shri Teli said that this R&D portal launch will help in developing product and process technology, better packaging, value addition in the food processing sector. He added that for all major processed food products, processing, packaging, storage and distribution system is required so that domestic and international food regulations and benchmarks are followed.

Smt Pushpa Subrahmanyam, Secretary, FPI said that this expo is being organised under the guidance of Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Panchayati Raj. She said that MoFPI has been supporting R&D efforts in the sector not only through NIFTEM and IIFPT but also through institutions under ICAR and CSIR systems and agricultural universities.

Shri Hemant Malik, Chairman of Food Processing Committee, FICCI and CEO, Food Division, ITC gave the welcome address at the event. Shri Mohit Anand, MD, Kellogg India & South Asia and Co-Chair, Food Processing Committee, FICCI presented the vote of thanks.

The Virtual Expo will showcase innovation and R&D in the food processing sector by premier Food Technology Institutions of India such as NIFTE, IIFPT, CFTRI, ICAR, IITs. The key focus areas would be showcasing R&D projects consisting of categories like Novel Food Products, Innovations in Food Engineering, Food Safety & Quality Evaluations, Food Packaging Solutions & Food Industry Waste Utilization. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is the Event Partner for this Expo.

The Expo is an interactive platform designed to maximize networking efforts through Webinars, B2B meetings, one-to-one chats, informative maternal like-e-brochures, visiting cards or other documents showcased digitally through the virtual booth.

(With Inputs from PIB)